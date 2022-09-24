From farm to glass, Bell County residents can soon have a taste of home.
After a soft opening last week, Wilson Valley Mercantile, a new distillery, opened its doors to the public Saturday. The distillery is just south of Little River-Academy on county land at 2421 Wilson Valley Loop.
Owner John Evans said he plans to produce a variety of alcohols at his distillery, with most made from corn and grain he grows on his farm. He said it would be nice to see the end product of his farming in another way besides the beef from his cattle.
“Everything that goes into that white whiskey, and that particular bourbon, will be all grown here,” Evans said. “We see the end product sometimes because we feed the cattle and eat the steaks that come from (them).”
Evans said he plans to have three types of alcohol available for purchase at his tasting room in the near future, with two currently available and one still in the works.
Currently, the distillery plans to sell its 2-year-old bourbon and vodka, both purchased from other distilleries before being finished locally.
He said he is waiting on permission from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell his own “white whiskey,” a type of whiskey that has not been aged.
Evans said he is still working on the business’s exact hours but expects to be open each Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.
The tasting room will have room for more than 150 people, with an open space as well as a meeting room and a cigar lounge. Evans said he hopes to hold a variety of events at the facility, with a couple already booked even before the business officially opened.
Customers also will be able to purchase the distillery’s bottled alcohols when the business is open, as well as some beef products produced on the farm.
Construction of the distillery building began last year in July, a few months before Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 voters decided in favor of easing alcohol restrictions.
Precinct 3 alcohol referendum
Evans was behind the push to ease restrictions on distilling and distributing alcohol, with a petition he started receiving more than 8,000 signatures. The measure passed on the Nov. 2, 2021, ballot with overwhelming support, with 3,618 voters, or 71.23% of the vote, in favor.
Previously, those living in Temple and Rogers, which passed similar measures, had the ability to sell alcohol in the precinct.
The change to the alcohol law only affected Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, which includes all of northeastern Bell County. The precinct also goes south to the Little River, north until it hits FM 93 with the western border being sections of State Highway 317, Shallow Ford Road, South Kegley Road and Airport Trail. Those living in the precinct also will have the opportunity now to open distilleries to produce and sell various alcohols.
Precinct 2 voters in 2020 approved beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption for southeast Bell County.
In 2015, JP Precinct 1 voters in the Belton area approved beer and wine sales at two stores in an unincorporated area. Another business, a beer barn, has opened on county land off FM 439/Lake Road since then.
Before that petition, the last local liquor option election for Precinct 1 was in 1947.
Distillery construction
Construction of the facility took more than a year to complete since Evans and his wife, Erica, did the work themselves.
The facility consists of three main parts: the distillery, a tasting room and a open air space between them for the storage of whiskey barrels. Evans said the storage area, which is barred off, is exposed to the open air because that helps the alcohol interact with its barrels and get its traditional color and flavor.
Evans said bourbon whiskey, which is what he plans to make, relies on a mix of at least 51% corn along with various other grains such as wheat and oats.
“As heating and cooling goes on, that liquid moves in and out of that wood and that is what makes the bourbon age,” Evans said. “That is where it gets its color from and that is where it gets its taste from. You can’t add anything else to a bourbon, (unlike) whiskeys where you can add food coloring to make them darker that way.”
Each batch of bourbon, Evans said, starts off with about 300 gallons of water mixed with a mash of the ingredients.
Through the distillation and fermentation process, which usually takes about a week, the amount of liquid will be reduced to between 10% and 15% of that. Evans said this is further reduced when he collects the usable alcohol, discarding a portion of the product that is not good for drinking.
Evans said that, while not all of the product can be used, he has plans to reduce the amount of waste produced by the distillery.
Reducing waste
Grains used in the creation of the bourbon, as well as discarded parts of the final product, will be used on Evans’s farm. He said he can feed the grains to his livestock and water his crops with the discarded bourbon.
“I won’t say that there is zero waste but there is not much waste,” Evans said.
Over the past year, Evans said he has been taking time to go to various conventions and training sessions to learn the trade.
Earlier this month, Evans said he made his first batch of whiskey though it didn’t turn out exactly like he hoped. He said that he has since learned from his mistakes and plans to process his second batch soon.
In the future, once he has more experience under his belt, Evans said he hopes to experiment more with his bourbon recipes and what type of corn he uses.
As someone who owns his own farm, Evans said he is able to try cross breeding different varieties of corn to get new tastes.
Evans said this type of experimentation is something that several small distilleries are currently doing, moving away from the traditional yellow corn.
“Commercial corn has been bred for one thing for the past 100 years, yield,” Evans said. “And yield does not equate to flavor.”