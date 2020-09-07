Labor Day weekend was anything but peaceful and restful this year for area law enforcement officers and first responders.
This Labor Day was unlike those in the past because of COVID-19 and the safety precautions people needed to take to continue to slow the spread of the virus.
A man drowned Saturday while he was at Temple Lake Park.
Eric Johnson, 31, of Moody was pulled from the lake at about 5:39 p.m. and CPR was performed — but efforts were unsuccessful, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Saturday. The drowning was under investigation, Weems said.
Reports of a possible drowning on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Sunday night by people in the area were fortunately not true — but could have been.
No one drowned, but fatigued swimmers were helped from the water, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Bob Reinhard said Sunday evening. Everyone was found.
The swimmers were located near Overlook Park on FM 1670 by Stillhouse Hollow Dam.
Lake Belton’s elevation Monday was 595.25 feet, just a little more than a foot over normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake usually measures 622 feet, but it was at 623.23 feet.
Labor Day is the last big holiday before Oct. 1 when some of the area parks close for the season.
More than 30 people drowned in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and rivers just in June, and that was an increase of 47 percent over June 2019. Most of the victims were men between the ages of 18 and 85 and most weren’t wearing life jackets when they drowned, according to the Corps.
That wasn’t the end of water-related incidents Sunday, Reinhard and Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko confirmed.
A vehicle plunged into a stock tank after an accident sometime prior to 9 p.m. on Wedel Cemetery Road, Reinhard said. One male got out, stayed with the car and was OK. The other one got out and ran away, Reinhard said.
The DPS, which is in charge of the case, wasn’t able to find him, Washko said.
Twenty-seven railroad cars loaded with sand derailed at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Reinhard.
The derailment was near US Hwy. 190 and Pritchard Road east of Temple. Nobody was injured and no hazardous materials were involved.
The intersection was closed for hours so the investigation and cleanup by BNSF Railroad could continue.