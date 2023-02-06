Yes, it was cold last week, but it could have been worse. In fact, history shows that it indeed has been worse.
Heck, not even the deep freeze of February 2021 was as bad as previous Texas winters. That weeklong freezer was the state’s worse in 70 years.
But Texans have suffered through worse with fewer resources.
The difference is today, Bell County cities and nonprofit organizations offer help and warming shelters. Homes are better insulated. Power outages, while inconvenient, are temporary.
This was not always the case a century ago.
Among the wickedest weather happened in 1899 and 1929.
The year 1899 was a story of extremes.
The Great Blizzard of 1899 was also known as the Great Arctic Outbreak, the St. Valentine’s Blizzard and “the Coldest of the Cold.”
Bell County recorded temperatures ranging from -9 degrees to -3. Ice was reported in Galveston Bay. Tulia and Seminole in the Panhandle reached -23 degrees, a record that remains unbroken.
By mid-February 1899, Temple’s official government thermometers registered four degrees below zero. Other parts of the county registered even lower.
Even so, the Temple Times at first reported little damage — tree limbs broke, and the cold penetrated the dirt to freeze the potato crop solid.
“The hackberries came through all right. Some of the young peaches were killed,” the Times said. The corn crop was “bitten back into the ground, but not to the bud.” Farmers reported livestock frozen as they stood in pastures.
The weather knocked out Temple’s water service. City workers opened fire hydrants so residents could fill pitchers and jugs.
Within a few days after the thaw, the real devastation became apparent. Untold numbers of people froze in their beds; agricultural losses ruined a year’s income.
All told, the massive storm reached from Saskatchewan, Canada, to Cuba.
The following March began with a deep frost that further damaged budding crops. By the last week of March, temperatures ranged from 100 to 104 degrees.
“The change of about 75 degrees makes things very comfortable,” reported the Temple Times.
But the harsh weather didn’t end. A late June rainstorm dumped an average of 17 inches over 7,000 square miles of Central Texas and the Brazos River watershed. Hearne reported 24 inches of water; estimated rainfall was more than 30 inches. At Turnersville, in Coryell County, 33 inches of rain was recorded in three days.
That freakishly cold seemed to be a once-in-a-century event, until the February 1936 cold snap nearly broke 1899’s record chill. Twenty years later, almost like clockwork, another nasty spate of frigid stuff froze Central Texas.
The first half of December 1929 was comparatively warm — in the 70s, until Dec. 17, when an arctic front blew across the plains. By Dec. 20, the counties of Hill, McLennan, Bosque and Bell recorded more than two feet of snow. Some areas recorded temperatures ranging from 0 to 2 degrees. Cleburne still holds the record for the greatest snowfall in 24 hours — a total of 26 inches during that storm.
Temple’s official count recorded 10 inches of snow. The Temple Daily Telegram reported the temperature dropped 40 degrees in less than 24 hours.
People attempted to free ducks whose feet were frozen in an icy Lake Polk. The city had few resources to help residents; so, churches combined forces to deliver warm clothes, fuel for stoves and furnaces, and food into stranded neighborhoods.
“The driving cold first brought a great mist of condensing moisture from the warm air and then began to freeze a rain that fell slowly,” the paper said. “Winter’s icy talons closed over north and north-central Texas on Tuesday as a cold abetted by sleet, snow and freezing rain continued it slow southward march. Having staved off the predicted cold a day, southern and coastal cities hoped tonight that it would not penetrate that far although fog and rain presaged the probable advance of the cold. Ice crusted the state from Amarillo to Austin.”
By Christmas day, the weather warmed to a balmy 70 degrees in Bell County — yes, because that’s what Texas weather does.
Less than two decades later, a blue norther again swept through Central Texas.
New recruits arriving at Fort Hood in 1951-52 discovered Texas winters could be more brutal than those in northern climes, according to the post’s 2011 oral history project, “For Love of Country: The Killeen Base Oral History Project.”
Engward Nielsen remembered, “It was in January and February, and it got cold down there. They about froze to death. Those old tar-paper barracks had the little potbelly stoves, one on each end. They’d get them where they’re red-hot and stand to try to keep warm. You burned up in the front and your back was freezing. They’d only issued two blankets each.”
Nielsen slept in his civilian clothes and put his fatigues over them in an unsuccessful attempt to stay warm.
Harold Lehman recalled standing in the freezing rain until the water froze his clothes.
George Rasmussen remembered the cold, too. He left Idaho in January thinking it would be warmer in Texas. He had one leather coat, a pair of pants and a shirt.
He soon found out that was not enough. “I was never so cold in all my life,” he recalled.
“All that humidity and then that temperature dropped the way it is. I’d like to froze to death.”