BELTON — Eldred’s Nursery Foundation is holding a Wine Pairing and Silent Auction for its Winter Capital Fundraiser.
The fundraiser is set for 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Tirzah, an event venue in downtown Belton at 115 N. East St.
For $25 admission, the ticket holder gets three wines and three food pairings. Non-alcoholic options are available.
Tickets may be purchased at Eldred’s Nursery, 1220 B. N. Main St., Belton, or by calling 234-444-3587 or at the door. Registrations are requested.
A building purchased with funds from several past fundraisers will be delivered to the nursery in the next few days.
“We hope to raise enough money to fund a salaried position,” said Margaret Chadwick, who owns Eldred’s Nursery with her husband Rob.
Raymond Smith, an Eldred’s Nursery Foundation board member, wrote a letter about the foundation and the upcoming funding raising event that was sent to prospective benefactors.
Eldred’s Nursery Foundation provides job training for individuals with disabilities and specifically targets trainees as they transition from high school to adulthood, Smith wrote. The skills these individuals learn will allow them to gain independence and ultimately enter area job markets.
Money from the wine pairing event will go toward putting in a bathroom and constructing an employee break room in the new building.
Those working at Eldred’s now have to use the restroom at a neighboring business, making it impossible to include trainees who have physical challenges into the training program.
Carolyn Coats, a teacher in the 18 Plus program at Belton High School, said the students who work at Eldred’s Nursery have successfully learned many of the skills needed to be a good employee.
“We see the students grow socially and emotionally because Mrs. Chadwick works so closely with them,” Coats said. “They know how to speak to a boss and know what’s expected from them in the workplace.”
Most of the students need a little push and Chadwick is quick to praise them when they do something right, like making eye contact with the person who is talking to them.
“It’s neat to be able to watch them grow individually,” Coats said.