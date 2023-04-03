As the weather warms, Bell County is seeing worsening drought conditions — but forecasted rain could help.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, as of last week, shows all of the county under drought conditions — the same as 67% of the state.
Bell County is currently under both severe and extreme drought conditions, the third- and second-highest levels respectively. Extreme drought, the second-highest level, is mainly in the northern and western parts of the county while the severe drought conditions are in the eastern and southern parts.
A weekly water report published by the Texas Water Development Board states that drought conditions across the state have worsened in six of the past seven weeks.
Drought conditions have caused water levels at the county’s two reservoirs to continue their downward trend, having fallen a long way since a year ago.
Texas Water Development Board data shows Lake Belton is currently 64.3% full compared to 90.3% a year ago, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 68.9% full compared to 90.5% at this time last year.
Lake Belton was at 579.72 feet above sea level on Monday — more than 14 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. About 40 cubic feet per second was being released into the Leon River, data from the U.S. Corps of Engineers shows.
Meanwhile, Stillhouse lake — at 609 feet above sea level on Monday — was nearly 13 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet. Just one cubic foot per second was being released into the Lampasas River.
Continuing drought effects
“Aside from Oklahoma and southwest Texas, near-normal or warmer-than-normal temperatures were common across much of the South region, with some locations seeing temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer than normal,” the U.S. Drought Monitor said. “Parts of north-central Texas and Oklahoma (especially southeast of Interstate 44) saw moderate to heavy rain amounts from thunderstorms, exceeding an inch or two in a few spots.”
However, most of Texas remained mostly or completely dry.
“The recent dry weather, very low groundwater and streamflow and mounting long-term precipitation deficits in Central Texas and parts of the Edwards Plateau led to the expansion of moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional drought in some areas,” the Drought Monitor said. “Short-term dryness and decreasing streamflow also led to expanding drought conditions farther east in Texas, except for areas that saw heavier rain amounts this week.”
Rain relief this week
Officials said forecasted rain could help with drought conditions.
On Sunday, about .47 inches of rain was recorded Sunday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple, according to the National Weather Service.
Tom Bradshaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Central Texas is expected to receive rain most of this week.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but rain chances increase to 60% by the evening, slightly lowering temperatures across the area.
A 20% chance of rain is forecast for Wednesday.
On Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the day and a 70% chance of showers that evening.
More showers are likely on Friday, with a 70% chance of rain in the day and a 50% chance in the evening.
The weekend will see more rain with a 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Saturday and a 20% chance in the evening and Sunday.
The change from La Nina conditions to El Nino weather patterns is bringing increased rainfall, Bradshaw said.
La Nina conditions, which tend to bring warmer and drier weather, have lingered for an abnormally long three years, Bradshaw said. He said that the two patterns tend to trade off year to year and last between six and 18 months.
The coming El Nino conditions, Bradshaw said, might not bring the area back up to its previous moisture and lake levels, but could go a ways towards that effect.
“To say that you guys are going to get caught up is a bit of a long shot, but you will start to pick up the pace a little bit in the amount of rainfall you will receive,” he said.