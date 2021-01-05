The city of Temple is seeking donations for cold weather care kits that will be given to people who need them.
The city’s Housing & Community Development Department and the Temple Public Library are assembling the cold weather care kits, spokeswoman Emily Parks said.
“We’re asking our community to come together to help provide these essential items for members of our community,” Housing & Community Development Director Nancy Glover said. “These kits will provide some much-needed warmth this winter.”
The city is seeking donations of socks, scarves, hats, hand warmers, lotion, blankets, lip balm and gloves. Parks stressed only new items will be accepted.
Donations may be dropped off through the end of the month at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Residents can drop their items during curbside service hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Park in one of the dedicated curbside pickup spots and call 254-298-5556 once you arrive.
The kits will be distributed 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, 106 W. Ave. D. The distribution hinges on the availability of supplies, according to the city.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to be between the high 30s to low 40s through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. It will then drop to a low of around 32 degrees Sunday night.