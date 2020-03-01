If only the lake could talk.
Lake Polk, now called Lake Jim Thornton, in the middle of the Sammons Park complex and golf club, could tell many tales about duffers and other delights.
Like the time Harry Ormsby Blanding Jr. (1913-1985), former Temple Daily Telegram staffer, finally attempted to seek revenge on the game of golf.
He was a low-handicap golfer with little patience, especially when he had a wager on the game.
However, one incident surprised even his longtime greens companions. After a particularly string of bad swings, Blanding tossed his pricey bag of expensive clubs into a row boat. Then he slowly, deliberately rowed out to the middle of the lake. Without a word of explanation, he silently pushed the entire bag over the side and rowed back to shore.
No telling how many duffers have taken out their frustrations on their clubs.
Temple County Club, alias Sammons Center, hails back to the times when parks were funded by private interests and the generosity of the railroads.
Things are different now. Temple voters will go to the polls on May 2 to vote on a $33 million bond package to upgrade up to 20 city recreation areas. Included in the proposal are about 100 acres of new park space and nine miles of new trails.
Sammons Park is a wide expanse dating back to the 1890s, with its origins in the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway. The railroad dammed up a portion of Bird’s Creek in 1892 to furnish water for its steam locomotives. The manmade lake was named for a Santa Fe official, Temple freight agent Lucius Junius Polk (1854-1923).
The lake and the grounds remained property of the railroad, but Temple citizens saw great potential for recreation in the area, although the railroad maintained ownership of the property. By 1900, a group of Temple businessmen formed an association to lease the acreage for a nominal sum and to beautify it. A total of 25 citizens chipped in $100 each to get started.
Within less than two years, Lake Polk became a recreation resort for the city with a cabana, diving platform, walking trails and racetrack. The lake was stocked regularly with black bass, trout and perch for fishing; docks dotted the periphery for boaters. The association added attractive landscaping, making it a pleasurable place for everyone — from romantic couples to family picnics.
However, by 1905, the association was more than $100,000 in debt (in today’s money) and up for sale by the sheriff for back taxes. “The improvements represent a great deal of money, and it very likely that some measures will be taken to maintain the place as a resort,” the Temple Daily Telegram reported.
Temple businessmen reorganized to recharter a new association and a new lease. The association sold memberships, which in turn provided needed income to operate it as a recreational area. With racetrack improvements and new boat docks, the park began to draw large crowds.
Leisure became a popular commodity, so much so that the Lake Polk Association in 1913 erected a 2,400-square-foot, two-story clubhouse with a basement, dining room, locker rooms for men and women, and a large meeting room. This clubhouse operated separately from what became known as the “Temple Golf Club,” an association devoted entirely to maintaining the modest greens.
By 1920, Bell County, like the rest of the country, was on the cusp of “the new” — a new century and new lifestyles. The Great War was over, and the numbers of young business owners filled cities with fresh ideas. Steam-belching locomotives zipping across the blackland prairies brought urbanization and industry where cows and cotton once flourished. Golf became the game of the upwardly mobile. Temple was following the national trend of eagles and birdies by erecting and expanding its recreational facilities.
The next year, the city and the Lake Polk Association began talks for a new Country Club House, which formally opened in December 1922. The Telegram said the new clubhouse marked “a new epoch in the social life of the community.” The park added another new feature — what the Telegram described as “the excellent golf course laid out about the lake.”
Club president Louis S. Williamson (1870-1933) called the new nine-hole course “one of the best golf links of the state. There are few courses that would compare favorably with it.”
By 1929, the U.S. had 4,500 country clubs. The Great Depression devastated membership rolls. However, even the 1938 blaze in the clubhouse didn’t deter the Temple club. The building was repaired and renovated, and golfers teed up as usual.
World War II greatly reduced the workforce available for the labor-intensive maintenance of club facilities. The number of country clubs nationally fell by half in those years and did not again reach the 1929 figure until the 1970s.
The number at least began to rise immediately after the war in the 1950s. Temple Country Club course expanded to 18 holes in 1967. By the early 1960s, more than 3,300 clubs with a total of 1.7 million members were operating across the nation.
Faced with financial problems in the 1980s, the Santa Fe Railway that still owned the land proposed selling. City officials launched a bond issue to purchase the country club property and other adjacent land to maintain it as a recreational area.
A final change came in 1986 when then-Mayor John Sammons pushed to have the course redesigned. The current layout is very similar to his design and he is honored in the clubhouse’s name — Sammons Community Center.
At the same time, Lake Polk was renamed Lake Jim Thornton, named for a city employee who had been instrumental in saving the park. Today, the Sammons Community Center is more than just golf. The building, renovated again in 2017, now houses classes, pools, tennis courts as well golf facilities.
There’s also no telling how many golf clubs are buried deep in a watery grave.