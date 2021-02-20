As the state thaws out, local governments and organizations plan to get back to work while vaccine distribution remains frozen in uncertainty.
After a week of freezing weather, Bell County is still waiting on a shipment of coronavirus vaccines from last week. The icy conditions have stopped the county both receiving the vaccines and planning for the future.
Local government rescheduling
Instead of rescheduling its meeting, the Bell County Commissioners Court plans on incorporating agenda items from its canceled meeting into its next gathering.
The commissioners had planned to meet Feb. 16, but will now meet at their normal time Monday. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. Belton.
The county also has rescheduled the Bell County Elections Commission meeting to be moved one week forward, now held at noon Friday, Feb. 26, in the commissioner’s courtroom and online.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the Belton City Council had decided to cancel its meeting that was set to be held Tuesday. The next meeting will be March 9.
Romer said the meeting being cancelled was not due to weather but rather a lack of agenda items.
“The City Council meeting is cancelled because it was a light agenda,” Romer said.
Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks said Temple also decided to put off the City Council meeting scheduled to have occurred Thursday, incorporating the items into its March 4 meeting.
Parks said any other meetings at the city, such as boards and commissions, have been canceled and have had their agenda items rolled over for the next time they gather. She did say the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which was set to meet Thursday, will now meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The City Council’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. March 4 at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D.
Elizabeth Cox, Belton Independent School District spokeswoman, said the district’s board of trustee meeting has been pushed back to the middle of next week. The time has not been decided.
The Clearwater Underground Water conservation District also announced it had canceled its meeting last Wednesday, and will move it to next month.
The new meeting will be held online March 10, with those interested in attending needing to attend online or over the phone.
Other reschedulings
The Jim Hornsby Children’s Free Clinic, which was set to take place Saturday, also has been rescheduled one week later on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The clinic, organized by Feed My Sheep in Temple, will take place at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave.
Offerings at the clinic will include well-child visits, sick-child visits, sports physicals and screenings for hearing, dental and vision. The walk-in clinic will be available for uninsured children and teens in the area.
Low co-pay prescriptions will be covered for eligible children along with free hygiene products.