The Temple NAACP once again is hoping to support local students through scholarships this year with an annual banquet.
The group’s annual Founders Day Banquet will be held at the end of the month to raise money for student scholarships. The theme for this year’s banquet will be “Love for One Another,” with the hope that people will look at life with hope and love for others.
The banquet will begin with a social time 6:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
“Over the years we have seen so many students come to us that if it weren’t for the help that we give them, they wouldn’t be able to continue school,” NAACP President Bennie Walsh said. “We are so proud of our community. Whenever we send a request that we need help for these students I guarantee that 95 percent of the people say, ‘How can we help?’”
Organizers for the event hope to bring in more donations and sponsors than last year, which raised $9,500. Walsh said the funds gathered last year were enough to help 10 students, an increase over 2018 when the banquet raised enough to help eight students.
Walsh said many of the people who already have given this year have donated more than they usually do because they see the need.
This year’s guest speaker will by Adrian Cannady, Temple Economic Development Corp. president, who took his position in September 2018.
Walsh said he invited Cannady to speak at the banquet so attendees will be able to be introduced to him, and learn what he and the TEDC have been working on.
Organizers said table for eight people at the event will cost $275, while a single seat will cost $35.
The group also is accepting donations and sponsorships for the event. These can be sent to P.O. BOX 157, Temple, TX 76503, or made by contacting Walsh at 254-563-9889 or deacbwalsh@aol.com.