The father of a Temple High School student allegedly threatened to hurt another student with a firearm Monday, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
A Temple Police officer sent at about 9:52 a.m. checked out a disturbance call, and the officer was told two students were in a fight at the school in the 400 block of North 31st Street.
One student waited for his parents when the parents of the other student arrived at the school and were verbally aggressive with the first student, Weems said.
The adult male reportedly made verbal threats that suggested he intended to harm that student with a firearm.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district takes threats seriously.
“I was made aware of the situation that took place yesterday at Temple High School. The Temple Police Department responded accordingly and are currently engaged in an active investigation,” Ott said in a statement Tuesday. “In the meantime, the individual has been issued a criminal trespass order which prohibits access to all Temple ISD campuses. This action was taken by the district in an abundance of caution to protect students and staff.”
The case is active, Weems said. The case is investigated as the exhibition of firearms on campus or school bus, according to the LexisNexis Community Crime Map.