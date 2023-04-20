BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor plans to offer new degree programs beginning in the fall of 2023.
Within the College of Humanities and Sciences, UMHB will offer bachelor’s of science degrees in bioinformatics cybersecurity and neuroscience.
Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary major combining biology, computer science, mathematics, and chemistry courses.
Additionally, the university will introduce bachelor’s degrees in religion and public life, educational advocacy, and information systems.
Educational advocacy is designed for individuals who want to foster the development of others and to help youth learn and grow. While not intended for students interested in becoming classroom teachers, this degree is a pathway for students interested in working with youth or children’s programs in various settings.
Often utilized as a premedical degree and for those interested in psychology or psychiatry, neuroscience has expanded with roles in tech, finance, healthcare, consumer products, government, and more.
The religion and public life major is designed for students passionate about justice and wishing to serve beyond the local church setting. This degree explores the complicated intersection between religion and American culture from historical, theological, and sociological perspectives.
UMHB piloted a bachelor’s degree in social data analytics last fall and will officially add it to the list of new programs.
“I’d like to commend faculty colleagues for working to create these programs that are so relevant to today’s workforce,” said Dr. Nancy Bonner, UMHB’s associate provost for strategic initiatives, said in a news release. “These degree paths address the hiring landscape today and will positively impact local employers. We can’t wait to see the career opportunities these new programs unlock for our students.”