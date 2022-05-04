The Temple Police Department is asking the public's help for any information relating to a drive-by shooting.
At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, Temple Police officers responded to a call of a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of South 15th Street, according to a news release from the police department.
No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was hit by a bullet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.