BELTON — On Saturday about 200 guests took part in the 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon of the Friends of the Belton Public Library in the gymnasium of Belton Church of Christ.
Board member Denzel Holmes welcomed everyone and said this was the largest crowd the luncheon has had. That was primarily because of the quality of the guest speakers, he said, but also because “COVID is on the wane.”
Mike Anderson, vice president of the organization, recognized various board members and the library staff.
“If you go to the library, you’ll always see some smiling faces,” he said. “That’s usually our staff.”
Board member Judy Cast presented a posthumous Friend of Friends Award for the late Jeannette Kelley, received by a member of her family.
“Jeanette Kelley was a super supporter of all things Belton,” Cast said.
Anderson introduced the main speakers for the luncheon, Texas authors Patricia Benoit, Carolyn Osborn and Stephen Harrigan.
Anderson traced some of Benoit’s extensive writing background, starting with her writing a column for a New Orleans weekly newspaper when she was 15. She has writing and editing experience with magazines, wire services, books and newspapers, he said.
Benoit opened her remarks with a story.
“A couple of years ago, I met a woman who said she was a retired school librarian and wanted to know how she could get a job writing a weekly newspaper column because she thought it would be fun,” Benoit said.
So Benoit told her writing and reading is fun but editing is torture. She then joked about her tenure as a regular for the Temple Daily Telegram’s Backroads column. Backroads began in the 1990s, she said, and had been written by different authors.
“So, by early 2012, the Telegram editors asked me to help out with a few columns,” she said. “Weeks stretched into several months, then to several years, and now to a decade.”
Benoit said she usually works on a column several weeks ahead of time. She reads, talks to people and asks questions, she said.
“I prefer to think of these as stories that knit us together as a community, stories that we share in a common understanding of what it means to live here at this time,in this place,” she said. “I try to place these stories in the bigger context of Texas history. These stories help define us.”
Osborn has written several books and short story collections. Her numerous awards include the O. Henry Award. In her remarks, she spoke of the background for her book, “Durations.”
This had a lot to do with her family moving to Gatesville when she was very young, she said.
“I had lived in lots of other places,” she said.
Her father’s decision to choose the U.S. Army over the U.S. Navy during World War II had a big impact on her life, she said. For a while, the family lived on Fort Hood.
She told how she began writing stories. Small towns make a wonderful place to grow up, she said.
“I had a lot of material,” she said. “I didn’t know how to write about it.”
Harrigan has written 12 books of fiction and non-fiction, including his novel, “The Gates of the Alamo.”
“Big Wonderful Thing,” a narrative history of Texas, published in 2019, was named best non-fiction book of the year by the Philosophical Society of Texas. His most recent novel, “The Leopard Is Loose,” was released in January 2022.
Harrigan is a long-time contributor to Texas Monthly. Also a screenwriter, he has written many television movies. For 20 years he taught creative writing at the University of Texas in Austin.
Harrigan said “Big Wonderful Thing” covers Texas from the time of the Spanish explorers to the era of Rick Perry.
“The biggest tool I used in writing this book was my car,” he said. “I wanted to see all these places I was writing about.
“A lot of you have gone to some of these places,” he said. “You can see the rock art that was painted there by the people that lived there many years ago.”
Harrigan also followed some of the wanderings of the French explorer La Salle and the fate of his Texas colony.
“It was a disaster from the beginning,” he said.
The environment was against the explorer, he said. So were the Indians, the Spaniards and eventually even his own men.