The Henry T. Waskow VFW Post 4008 in Belton has endowed its first scholarship at Lake Belton High School in Temple.
Post Commander Gary Leofsky and Quartermaster Larry Youngblood presented a check for $25,000 to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation on Tuesday to endow a $1,000 annual scholarship, according to a news release.
The scholarship will go to a graduating senior who has a veteran within their family.
Andy Bass, vice president of development for educational foundation, said VFW Post 4008 has previously endowed scholarships for Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“We appreciate their desire to help our Belton ISD students be able to further their education after they leave our district,” Bass said. “They gave so much as soldiers and continue to give back to our community.”