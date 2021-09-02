Various lane closures are planned tonight on Interstates 35 and 14 for a rumble strip installation project.
Closures on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-35 started at 7 and will continue until Friday morning.
The closures on I-35 will occur between Central Avenue and Loop 121 in Belton, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The closures will end at 6 a.m. Friday.
The on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues will be closed.
During the closures, the exit ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
I-14 traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
In addition, the Central exit will be closed and motorists can use the Sixth Avenue exit, Smith said.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.