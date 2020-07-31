A Temple man was arrested and charged in connection with the May 30 and May 31 protests in Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday.
Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, was arrested July 24 by Temple Police for on a felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot charges after he allegedly damaged property belonging to the DPS on the Texas Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion during the protests.
Bell County Jail records indicate the felony criminal mischief charge is for damage more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Krug was taken to the Bell County Jail. He was one of six people arrested.
Violence and property damage occurred in Austin during the May riots to protest police brutality.
Krug was released after he posted bonds totally $15,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.