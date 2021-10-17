’Tis the season for beasties and ghoulies and things that swish cobwebs from the night sky.
The New York Times featured brooms as a fall decorating theme, sans the witches.
Banishing miscellaneous detritus from the floor demands a good broom. However, thanks to the advent of electric dust-suckers, brooms have been relegated to the ranks of autumnal décor with pumpkins and chrysanthemums. Artsy-craftsy websites such as Etsy are awash with brooms. What do they have to do with the rites of fall?
“Nothing could be more basic than a broom, essentially a bunch of flexible natural materials crudely affixed to a stick,” said historian Carroll Gantz, author of “The Vacuum Cleaner” (McFarland Press, 2012).
Brooms and their shorter sibling brushes were humble necessities from earliest times.
“Archeologists have found examples of brooms from 2300 B.C.,” Gantz said.
In olden days, brooms symbolized feminine responsibility with domesticity.
“The expected level of cleanliness was greater in cities, and women fought the dirt brought in by the wind and muddy boots, wielding brooms, buckets, mops and brushes,” said Dr. Angela Boswell, author of “Women in Texas History” (Texas A&M Press, 2018). “Houses were heated with coal, kitchen stoves fueled by wood, and rooms lighted by oil lamps, thus walls had to be constantly scrubbed to remove the grime deposited by the flames.”
Center to it all was broomcorn — a lucrative, utilitarian plant that netted millions into Texas’ economy as it swept dust bunnies out of their hidey-holes. Added to its supernatural powers is the fact this underappreciated crop filled wallets for Bell County farmers and manufacturers.
Broomcorn is actually a type of sorghum that produces sturdy fibrous seed branches sometimes stretching out a yard or more. This pea-green plant can thrive in heat, drought and poor soil.
The downside was harvesting was labor-intensive, tough work, as described in a depression-era memoir by Cloris Webb.
“Broomcorn made a stalk similar to cane, only about 5½ feet tall. The head is full of seed, and the seed is thrashed or stripped out of the straw. It was gathered by taking the top leaf on the stalk in one hand and the head in the other, and the head broke loose from the stalk at the top joint by giving it a jerk. You could hold only about three heads in your hand,” Webb said. “There were some (workers) who couldn’t take it, and they would head to town on foot.”
Yet, a ton of broomcorn could yield 80 to 100 dozen completed brooms that would delight any tenant in Endor.
In 1928, the National Broom Manufacturers’ Association (yes, there was such a group) credited Benjamin Franklin with introducing broomcorn to the colonies in the early 1700s. A woman acquaintance sent him a whisk from India. The whisk was made with broomcorn with seeds on the stalks. Franklin planted the seeds and gave stalks to friends, which they tied to sticks by string. The pliable bristles made excellent sweepers.
By 1834, commercial broomcorn production had spread throughout the United States. The Belton Intelligencer reported in 1872 that Bell County’s broomcorn crop was a “marketable straw, more easily raised than any other crop,” producing more than a thousand pounds per acre — a remarkable harvest.
The other biggest advantage: broom manufacturing.
“A little cooperation on the part of Bell County farmers, pledging a given amount of broomcorn, would ensure establishment of a broom factory … an opportunity to build up home manufacturing that will keep thousands of dollars from going abroad,” the Intelligencer said.
Thus, a sweeping industry was born. By 1954-55, in Texas alone, broomcorn netted the equivalent of $25.6 million in today’s dollars. Temple and Belton each had bustling broom factories employing dozens of workers.
Within a decade of Temple’s founding, a brisk broom factory garnered statewide acclaim for its quality products and number of employees. Strongly urging downtown merchants to sell locally made brooms, the Temple Times reported that these brooms were as good and much cheaper than those coming from outside the county.
Perhaps the most successful of Bell County’s broom factories belonged to William Henry Hill (1880–1978) located at 139 S. Main in downtown Temple. By 1908, his company employed 35 who were churning out by hand hundreds of brooms, brushes and whisks each day.
Within two years, the Temple Commercial Club (a forerunner to the Chamber of Commerce) began negotiations with farmers in Rogers and Heidenheimer to grow more broomcorn to meet factory demands. By the 1920s, Heidenheimer had its own factory, producing three dozen brooms daily in three different sizes.
Among the Commercial Club’s selling points was that broomcorn was more profitable than cotton.
“Broomcorn requires only about three months to raise a crop, while cotton takes at least a year,” the club spokesman told the Temple Times.
Pretty soon, broom factories dotted the county. Herman Julius Romberg (1884-1971) operated a factory in Holland.
Temple’s factory was able to upgrade production in 1914 by mechanizing the wirewrapping and other tasks.
Finally, the broom business flattened as electrified vacuums and electrostatic synthetic fibers brushed them off market shelves by the mid-20th century. Following the larger trends of industrialization, manufacturing techniques continued to require skilled, hands-on labor until 1994, when NAFTA made Mexican brooms cheaper, forcing many U.S. manufacturers to close.
Eventually, the county’s ample fields of broomcorn became only good supplements to livestock feed and forage.
“The seed of the crop alone paid the expense of cultivation, and, when mixed with other good corn, made good food for cattle,” said Gantz.
Each year, Bell County farmers credited broomcorn seeds for their champion egg-laying leghorns at exhibitions.
So, why do witches ride brooms?
To feed their chickens, of course.