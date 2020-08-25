A Temple man allegedly set a fire at a Walmart as a distraction to steal power tools, an arrest affidavit said.
James Tucker Jones V, 42, is charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony, and theft of property between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor, jail records showed.
The fire was intentionally started at about 1:40 p.m. on July 7 at 6801 W. Adams Ave. in a trashcan by the infant’s clothing section. The fire soon spread to the clothing, a surveillance video showed. When the fire caught the attention of employees, Jones reportedly grabbed power tools for which he didn’t pay, the affidavit said.
No one was injured, and the employees put out the fire with fire extinguishers, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said the day of the fire.
Jones tried to claim the fire was accidental, but the video proved differently, Temple Fire Marshal investigators said.
Jones’ bonds at the Bell County Jail totaled $17,000 Tuesday.