SALADO — When Andrea Diaz heard a catastrophe hit the village she’s made her home since August, she knew she had to take action to help her neighbors in need.
“We consider all of our customers family,” she said. “That’s just what we do. Help each other. I just asked my husband ‘What can we do to help?’ We closed down our sales completely, and we were just making food to give away.”
At first, the family-owned and -operated La Familia’s Rolling Restaurant was going to offer breakfast tacos to anyone needing a meal while they dealt with the EF-3, 165-mph Cedar Valley tornado that devastated the area on April 12. More than 70 structures were damaged or destroyed.
“Everyone in the community just came together and donated so much that we were able to do it for three days,” Diaz said. “We did Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, immediately after it hit. We were doing breakfast tacos. The first night, we did a spaghetti dinner, and the next, we did an alfredo dinner. We were doing different things that we could feed a large amount of people. We probably made about 400 plates altogether.”
Most of the meals were packed and distributed by volunteers.
“Nobody really came out because everyone was working out there,” Diaz said. “What we were doing was making the food and boxing it. A lot of people did come, and we delivered to the first responders at the fire station. But we had a lot of volunteers from Crossroad Church in Belton come to pick it up and take it out to everyone working and cleaning out. We just cooked. Everyone else brought the food and donated money so we could keep cooking.”
Diaz has lived in big cities as well as other small towns. She said Salado has been very welcoming to her family and her business.
“We love Salado, and we love our people,” she said. “We just love our whole community. This is a really tight-knit community. Everyone came together. The whole community just came together. It was awesome to see everybody come together. If it weren’t for everybody, we wouldn’t have been able to do it. I’m really happy to be here.”
Her family was not affected by the tornado, but the hail that accompanied it did damage her home.
“We had bad roof damage at our house that night,” Diaz said. “We had our electricity flicker, but that was it. My husband had some dings on his truck, but nothing major.”
Diaz has had the food truck for about a year but recently stationed it at 3366 FM 2484.
“We did events all over Bell County,” said Diaz. “This is our stationary place. We started here in February.”
The truck offers a fusion of southern, Mexican and Tex-Mex food.
“They’re all family recipes,” Diaz said. “I was born in Houston and raised in Florida. I have a biracial family — Mexican and American.”