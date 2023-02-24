Belton ISD will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush Drive in Belton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father indicted for allegedly causing severe burns to toddler
- A cut above: Kerley’s Market known for quality meats, service and barbecue rub
- Little Joe to headline benefit concert at Temple High School
- Man charged after deputy reportedly sees glass pipe drop from truck
- Police urge residents to lock vehicle doors after West Temple incident
- Historic Bush family home has ties to Temple
- Vigil set for slain 2019 Holy Trinity valedictorian
- Confederate controversy: Minor launches campaign to raise money for statue relocation
- Jury selection underway for Marks capital murder trial
- Man faces three felony sex charges involving children