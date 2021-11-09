— Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks was back in court Tuesday — this time to objecting to a plan to fingerprint him as part of the state’s case against him.
“My fingerprints have been in the system since 2002,” Marks told 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie during a pretrial hearing in Belton on Tuesday. “In 2015, all prints were taken again. There was no issue that my prints were corrupted. Now the state has waited this late in the case. This is a violation.”
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell told the judge that prosecutors had no response.
“We’re entitled to the fingerprints,” Newell told Duskie.
Duskie ruled that the fingerprints will be submitted by Marks. The fingerprinting will be conducted at a later date.
Marks, accused of killing two Temple residents in 2019, addressed several motions during the pretrial hearing before he faces a jury trial in the spring next year.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty against Marks, who is charged with capital murder of multiple persons for the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple.
Marks, 47, will face a jury trial set to start on April 4, 2022.
Since his arrest on Feb. 3, 2019, Marks has been in custody in lieu of more than $2 million in bonds. He is also charged with burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
The 426th District Court was full of observers Wednesday as Marks made his pretrial appearance.
Scott and Swearingin family members sat behind the prosecutors, while a former attorney for Marks and his two stand-by counselors watched the proceedings as Marks sat alone at the defendant’s table.
Marks entered the courtroom at 3:35 p.m., wearing his orange jail jumpsuit. He was shackled at the wrists and feet and wore a mask.
Marks, who escaped from custody for several hours while being transported from Michigan to Bell County, had two deputies by him during the hearing while two others stood guard by the exit.
During the hearing, Duskie ruled on three motions regarding fingerprints, court schedules, Marks’ legal representation, previous discoveries, and other motions filed.
Duskie ordered both the prosecution and Marks to start working on a jury questionnaire for the upcoming trial and set a tentative date of Dec. 15 for those to be ready.
Michael White, Marks’ former attorney, was officially removed as his counsel, Duskie ruled.
The next pre-trial hearing date has not been set, but Duskie said there would be several to ensure that the April jury trial continues as scheduled.
Marks maintains his innocence while Maya Maxwell — Mark’s girlfriend at the time and codefendant on the case — told investigators with the Temple Police Department that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities after he and Scott disappeared.
Arrest affidavits said the victims were taken to a Killeen residence to allegedly be killed by Marks.
Maxwell also said Marks and herself reportedly took the bodies to be buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Okla.
The bodies were found when Maxwell directed authorities to find them, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy report for Scott listed the cause of death as homicidal violence because she had multiple traumatic injuries. Swearingin was strangled, a report said. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.
Maxwell, 29, is also charged with capital murder of multiple people and tampering with evidence has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 25. She remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 in bonds.