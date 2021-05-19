Two Temple men were each indicted by grand jurors Wednesday on separate murder charges in two, unrelated homicides.
Seth Allen Richards, 22, is charged in the Nov. 22 shooting death of Clayton Pratt while Christopher James DeLeon Jr., 18, faces a murder charge in the Feb. 24 death of Claire Hernandez.
Richards, who was arrested in November, remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $200,000 bond, records showed.
DeLeon, 18, initially charged with manslaughter, saw an upgrade in his criminal charge to murder earlier this month. He remained in custody Wednesday at the county jail with bond set at $1 million.
Richards is accused of shooting Pratt, 30, twice in the chest during an argument with a woman, according to arrest affidavit.
Richards entered a bedroom of a home in the 300 block of North Sixth Street while Pratt and a woman argued, the affidavit said.
“Officers spoke with a female witness who state that she and Pratt were in a bedroom of the home arguing when the suspect, Seth Allen Richards, entered the bedroom and shot Pratt twice,” the arrest affidavit said.
Richards apparently told a neighbor that he shot Pratt, and that person contacted police, the affidavit said.
Richards was arrested in the 600 block of North Eighth Street in November after a man contacted police.
“The male stated that Seth Richards, a suspect in a TPD murder investigation, was in the residence,” a news release said. “Officers ordered all occupants to come out of the house and saw Richards. Officers ordered him to come outside. Richards came outside and was placed in handcuffs and told he had a warrant for his arrest.”
Pratt, a native of Athens, Texas, served in the Army from 2007 to 2011, according to an obituary. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey, who ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The autopsy showed that Pratt died from gunshot wounds to the torso and the manner of death was homicide, according to the arrest affidavit.
Christopher DeLeon Jr.
DeLeon, 18, initially claimed that a drive-by attacker was responsible in the shooting death of 19-year-old Claire Hernandez, an arrest affidavit said.
DeLeon and Hernandez were sitting in his vehicle when the shooting occurred at about 12:19 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 1800 block of East French Avenue, the affidavit said.
DeLeon “kept stating that a vehicle drove by and fired a single shot,” Temple Police Detective John Leach said in the affidavit. “He was unable to describe the vehicle to officers….He said that a car came by and then another one when he heard a shot. He then saw the victim bleeding from the face and unresponsive.”
“Chris DeLeon did not call 911 because he said he did not (mess) with cops,” Leach said in the affidavit.
The victim’s friend arrived after the shooting and called emergency responders.
Officers who arrived at the scene located Hernandez suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple where she died about an hour later.
Temple officers later found a 9 mm Glock handgun about 20 feet away from DeLeon’s car, the affidavit said. Officers also found two shell casings in the vehicle, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the floorboard by the seat.
DeLeon appeared intoxicated at the scene and told police he had drinks earlier in the evening, according to the affidavit.
DeLeon “confessed that he had a gun on his hip that did not have a clip inside,” Leach said in the affidavit. “He said he pulled the trigger and the gun fired. DeLeon described how he was in the driver’s seat of the car with the victim as they talked. After the gun went off, he did not realize at first that the victim had been shot.”
DeLeon was also indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence on Wednesday, records showed.
The death of Hernandez is the city’s second homicide of 2021.