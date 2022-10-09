Belton officials rescinded a boil water notice issued Friday for some of its northeastern customers that live along Main Street between Guthrie Drive and the Leon River.
breaking
Belton lifts boil water notice for some customers
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- Little Joe awarded THS honorary diploma; Grammy winner, Macey honored at Temple educational fundraiser
- 21 Temple National Night Out events kept in the dark; Belton had 13 public events
- Clearing the space up front; Lake Belton senior guard Gandara thrives at point of attack
- Killeen Police investigating drowning death at local hotel
- Mother indicted for allegedly injuring Temple boy
- Vehicle crashes into Temple insurance office
- Affordable housing: City supports multi-million dollar plan to renovate apartment complex
- ‘So much excitement’: Bra Brunch raises funds for breast cancer awareness
- Watson enjoying time as a Crusader again