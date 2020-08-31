Temple Police officers are on scene of a fatal accident that happened at about 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, spokesman Cody Weems said.
A woman was killed in an accident about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the intersection of Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and State Highway 95, Weems said.
Two women and two children were in a black Honda CRV that didn’t yield at a stop sign and struck a red Ford F-250 truck.
Two children were transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Weems said. One child was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. The second woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in stable condition, Weems said.
A man who drove the truck was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in stable condition.