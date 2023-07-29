Air mattress donations

Staff members and volunteers accept air mattress donations Saturday under their tent outside the Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope in Temple.

 Paris Jones/Telegram

Capt. David Beckham and other Salvation Army of Bell County personnel accepted donations of new air mattresses Saturday morning in front of the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G.

