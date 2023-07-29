Capt. David Beckham and other Salvation Army of Bell County personnel accepted donations of new air mattresses Saturday morning in front of the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G.
People stopped by a canopy set up at the curb and workers unloaded the mattresses from their cars.
“We collect these air mattresses and give them to our clients when they are moving out,” Beckham said. “We try to equip them with everything their apartment needs. I’m hesitant to give someone a used mattress, for obvious reasons. We want every member of the family to have a bed.”
The Salvation Army held an air mattress drive a few months back, he said, but its stock is running low.
“I’m really grateful for this community,” he said. “They always come out and support what we’re doing.”
“If they would like to take it as a tax write-off, we give them the forms, called Gift in Kind,” said Marcie Chambers, development manager. “When we re-house people, they don’t have a lot.”
“We are a nonprofit,” she said. “All donations we can get we are in great appreciation of. We offer a hand up, not a hand out.”
The McLane Center of Hope has a 42-person capacity, Beckman said. It houses families, single men and single women, he said. The men’s dorm across the street, currently not in operation, will house 24, he said.
“We’re talking with divisional headquarters about reopening it this year,” he said.
The Salvation Army has a cooling station that’s open to anybody 1-8 p.m. seven days a week, he said. It’s averaging about 25 people a day.
Paul Carr, vice chairman of the advisory board, said things are going well, but there is a need in the community.
“We could do more if we had more resources,” he said. “If we have mattresses on the shelf when they move into an empty house, they have a bed to sleep on.”
Clients who come into the center stay 30 to 60 days, Carr said.
“A case manager helps them with any documentation they need and then helps them get a job,” he said. “We help the homeless get off the street and back into a home of their own as functioning citizens. Our core workers — even after they are re-housed — will work with them for up to two years to help them maintain their independence.”
“We want our people to be successful,” Beckham said. “We try to equip them in every way imaginable. The end goal is to always put them in a home. That’s what we’re about — housing people.”
One of the main barriers for the chronically homeless is personal identification, Beckham said.
This has a waiting period, and the average person wouldn’t understand the difficulty these people face in getting such things as a driver’s license and a Social Security card, he said.
“You need these to get a job,” he said.