To fill remaining staff positions for the spring semester, the Belton Independent School District will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.
The district — which will conduct interviews for 54 positions at 400 N. Wall St. in Belton — is seeking bus drivers, mechanics, monitors, trainers, custodians, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.
“We’re looking for men and women who find meaning in working toward Belton ISD’s vision: to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said in a news release.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph encouraged prospective candidates to begin the application process online at bit.ly/3iDcXzT, where full position details — including conditions of employment, position requirements and benefits — are outlined.
If applicants choose to apply online, they will need their Social Security number handy when creating an applicant profile.
“Social Security numbers are collected and will only be used to prevent application duplication, to conduct background checks, and, once hired, to process payroll, employment benefits and retirement benefits,” according to Belton ISD’s school management software.
Most applications also will ask applicants to answer a series of general questions.
“Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers; $9.95 for custodians, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists; $12.42 for experienced lifeguards; $13.68 for bus trainers; and $15.52 for mechanics,” Rudolph said.