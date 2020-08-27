BELTON — A teenager was in critical condition Thursday after he was shot twice in Belton, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at a basketball court in the 400 block of Smith Street near Lions Field.
Romer couldn’t confirm the age of the victim. The teenager was transported to a local hospital, he said.
The teenager’s shooting happened after a dispute, Romer said.
The Belton Police Department searched for a suspect. Police believe the victim knew his assailant. A white sedan with gray rims and tinted windows that sped away from the scene was located by officers, Romer said.
Belton officers were seen interviewing 11 witnesses, including nine people who saw the shooting from the front porch of a house.
Belton resident Angela Rendon said she heard five to seven shots before she heard the screech of tires as the shooter drove away. She said she saw several young men at the park earlier getting ready to play baseball.
Rendon, who has lived in the area for the past 20 years, said the neighborhood has been declining in recent years, with various criminal and suspicious activities taking place at the park, which connects to the Nolan Creek trail.
“I was in my room watching TV when I heard … about seven shots,” Rendon said. “I got up and thought that they were lighting firecrackers …and my husband said that it didn’t sound like firecrackers. He got up and ran to the window, and he said everybody was scattering and running.”
“This neighborhood is not safe anymore, but it used to be,” Rendon said. “We walk our dogs at night, and I walk my dog by myself around the neighborhood right here, but I guess I am not going to be walking him anymore. It is getting crazy.”