Jarrell ISD will begin the school year virtually on Aug. 19, as area school districts continue to announce newly adopted calendars.
“Classes will begin on August 19 with virtual instruction for all students for the first three weeks,” Keith Boles, Jarrell ISD’s interim superintendent, said in a letter to families. “In-person instruction will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for families who have selected that option for their children.”
Boles noted how families must decide next week if they want their children to continue online instruction for the entirety of the school year.
“August 3-7 will be student choice week when families will select whether they want to continue online instruction after the first three weeks, or if they want their child to receive in-person instruction starting Sept. 9,” Boles said.
Further information about this selection process will be distributed through email, social media and the district’s website, the district said.
Jarrell ISD is slated to distribute Chromebooks to every middle and high school student beginning next week. However, elementary students — who need a device — are able to request one.
“In my short time here, I have gained a deep appreciation for the staff in Jarrell ISD,” Boles said. “This is a special place with people, who care deeply about our students, families, teachers, staff and community. We are all working together to provide our students with excellent learning experiences this year.
Jarrell ISD’s entire 17-page return to school plan can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2EDzf2u.
Academy, Troy and Holland school districts
Academy ISD also adopted their calendar this week for the upcoming 2020-21 academic school year. Classes will begin Sept. 8 with the last day of school falling on May 26.
“Students and teachers will attend class in-person, five days a week,” Academy ISD said in their instructional plan. “In this setting, teachers will provide face-to-face instruction, learning resources and support utilizing Google classroom. Teachers will plan instruction that is easily transferable from face-to-face to remote in the event of a temporary school closure due to COVID-19 spread.”
Academy ISD also will provide remote learning options for students.
“Teachers will utilize the same curriculum as students who attend face-to-face instruction and will design strategies for learning in the remote environment,” the district said.
The district’s 29-page instructional plan can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/2BNgZ5z.
Holland ISD will begin classes on Sept. 8, while May 28 was selected as the last day of school. The school board adopted this updated calendar on Monday.
Like Holland ISD, Troy ISD will follow most Bell County school districts with students returning to school on Sept. 8 for both on-campus and remote learners.
“Troy ISD leaders are presently working on plans for both instructional formats and will communicate those to parents in time for parents to review the plans before being asked to select an option,” the district said in a Wednesday statement.
The district said parents will be asked to complete an online form two weeks before the start of school, where they can indicate their child’s preferred learning model. Children will be let out for the summer on June 10.
“We appreciate your patience while we make plans for a safe and successful school year,” Troy ISD said.