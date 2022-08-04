A suspected thief has taken a builder’s trailer used to store materials to rebuild First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.
The church, destroyed by the EF-3 Cedar Valley tornado on April 12, has seen much community assistance as a new sanctuary is under construction at its site at 12237 FM 2843.
The trailer was recently discovered stolen after the contractors returned from a trip to Oklahoma, according to the church’s Facebook page.
“They just came in and cut the lock, hooked up the trailer and took off with it,” the Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of the church, said Thursday.
“Unfortunately, disasters also tend to bring out the worse in some people, and sadly we’ve seen that firsthand now,” the church said in a post Tuesday. “This afternoon, the foreman of the crew leading our re-construction came to notify us of the discovery of one of his trailers missing. While the church does not own this trailer, it has been stored on our property as it is used to pick up materials for us to continue the build.”
On July 28, the church’s surveillance video showed that someone went to the church site early in the morning. A video posted on the church’s site shows a truck that arrived from the east stop at the property.
“We believe they used this time to remove the license plate from their vehicle,” the post said. “They then turned off their headlights, and pulled into the driveway and around to the trailer. The individual then backed up to the trailer and exited their vehicle, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters in the process.”
“They then proceeded to cut the lock that was being used to secure the trailer,” the church said. “After the lock had been cut, the individual ran back into their vehicle, backed it the rest of the way under the tongue, then lowered the trailer onto their vehicle and took off with it. This person was on our property for less than 3 minutes, and took off with something that someone had worked hard for.”
The church said a report has been filed with local law enforcement.
The church asked the suspect to return the trailer and church members could have provided aid if they were asked.
“We understand times are tough, but stealing is not the answer and we will pray that God works on your heart and carries you away from this path,” the church said in a post. “If you wish to return the trailer, please contact us so we can arrange it.
The suspect’s truck appears to be a 2009 or newer Ram 1500-2500 truck, black or dark blue, with a black grille, fog lights and running boards.
Jackson said he did not know what brand of trailer was taken from the church.
The new sanctuary has already risen on the Central Texas prairie.
“The church is coming along very well,” he said. “It’s just a blessing.”
Anyone with information can call at 254-307-7472, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5400, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
To view the church’s video, visit www.facebook.com/FirstCedarValleyBaptist.