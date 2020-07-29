The Temple ISD board of trustees approved the proposed Sept. 8 start date during a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“Hopefully it’s the final (calendar),” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We are going to go ahead with the recommendation from the Bell County Public Health District, and not do in-person school or classes until Sept. 8. We decided to stay the course because it was well thought out, and we need to begin cultivating some consistency.”
Ott said there were three issues, which led to this decision.
“We do not agree with the idea of forcing every student to begin school with remote learning, knowing it is statistically less optimal as an alternative to in-person instruction,” he said. “Second, Temple ISD has supported the notion of a parent’s choice in selecting their child’s learning option — starting remotely in August would deprive our parents of that choice. Lastly, delaying the start of school affords Temple ISD additional time to best prepare for the coming year.”
Although this year’s start date is pushed back nearly a month, district employees are still scheduled to return to campuses over the next two weeks for planning and professional development days. But administrators allotted staff a week of time off prior to the Sept. 8 start date, Temple ISD said.
“Our intent in keeping staff start dates the same is to make best use of this extra time we have without adding additional days to their contracts,” Dan Posey, Temple ISD’s board president, said. “Our staff works incredibly hard to prepare for any school year, and I’m sure a week of reprieve will be welcomed as we head into what is shaping up to be a very atypical school year.”
Joe Palmer, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, echoed Posey’s comments. However, he added how the revised calendar will give the district more time for their educators and staff to prepare for the upcoming academic school year.
“It’s pretty much — instructional wise — the same that we’ve had in the past,” Palmer said. “It does give us pretty much the same number of professional development days, and it really gives us an extra two and a half weeks for the teachers to prep for the start of school.”