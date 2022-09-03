BELTON — Under a light overcast and with the temperature in the low 80s on Saturday afternoon, a good crowd strolled around the grounds of the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center.
Coming through the gates, people could see the Ferris wheels, mini-roller coasters and other rides in progress. The sounds of squealing children mingled with the background music for the bicycle stunt show performed by the United Free-style Stunt Team.
Oliver the African Watusi steer, complete with a saddle and 6-foot horns, occupied a corner of one of the first booths. The usual routine is for a child to be lifted into the saddle for a photo op.
“Can grownups get up there, too?” a woman asked.
“Yes ma’am,” said the owner, Vincent Browning of Liberty.
“You are very brave,” said a man in her group, and several of them began taking pictures of her in the saddle. The steer paid no attention, and kept munching hay.
After dismounting, the woman, Dreama Huffstatler, said she’s from Georgia.
“I try to do everything I can,” she said. “I was a little scared, because I don’t know what triggers him to run off. Plus I was in flip flops and that’s not good riding gear.”
Her sister-in-law, Anne Tovar of Waco, said she wasn’t about to get on the steer. She said their group arrived a short while before.
“We got something to eat and my little granddaughter is fixing to go ride some rides,” she said. “We’ve never been here before. It’s very nice.”
Huffstatler said she liked how everything was “spaced out and safe.”
“I feel safe because there are so many police officers,” she said.
Oliver is 18, Browning said, and has been to this fair about 12 times. The animal has never caused any trouble, he said.
“He’s pretty mellow,” he said. “We ride him in parades. He’s been to a lot of fairs and rodeos.”
Oliver has a Facebook page and made the first cut in a $10,000 contest for America’s Favorite Pet, Browning said.
Just across the way, Jade Trammell of San Antonio showed off the wares of his fulltime operation, Brahma Custom Designs. His booth looked a bit like a painter’s layout, but he said all the images were branded onto cowhide.
A wall plaque of crossed rifles bore the logo: “We are not descendents of the weak.” There were images of horses, longhorns and a deer jumping over a fence, which he said he drew when he was 13.
His work included hide-covered flasks, wall art, coasters and wine bags. At first glance, it all looks like something painted.
He said he accidentally stumbled on the process, which employs a router bit.
“The bit I made was intended for plastic work,” he said.
He’d been making custom closets, he said, and someone wanted him to include labels.
“I had to invent the process to burn into wood and plastic,” he said.
One day, he said, he was just messing around and put a piece of cowhide on his machine.
“It should have never worked, but it did,” he said. “I knew an industry was born.”
He travels all over the state about 40 weekends a year, he said. His prices range from $5 coasters to $550 for a full cowhide.