Two men were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after being arrested during a prostitution sting in April.
Damario J. Victorian, 27, of Temple and Michael Earl, 31, of Holland were indicted on solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.
The undercover operation, known as the “John Suppression Initiative Operation,” was conducted April 19-20 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. The department said Fort Hood law enforcement participated in the operation.
“The purpose of the operation is to crack down on sex trafficking, and identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County,” a news release said. “The operation involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sex.”
The sting used a female undercover deputy in the Bell County area, the release said.
Chief Deputy TJ Cruz said the arrests would help lessen prostitution and sex trafficking demands.
“If there is no demand, there is no need for the service,” he said.
Texas became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution a felony offense. House Bill 2975 took effect Sept. 1, 2021, causing a prostitute charge to rise from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony.
A total of nine men were arrested during the sting. Five suspects from Killeen were indicted last week.
Quoc Chinh Bui, 41, and Marcus Brown, 30, both of Temple, have not been indicted yet.
Victorian posted a $10,000 bond on April 26, while Earl posted a $20,000 bond on the same day.
Other indictments
- Antoine Thomas, 37, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Joseph Franklin, 37, of Temple, debit card abuse of an elderly individual, and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Casey Anderson, 18, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Benjamin Greene, 41, of Robstown, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Daniel Tamez, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Oral Dunston, 62, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Dominique Peddicord, 41, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.