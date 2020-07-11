Remote work, home schooling and social distancing practices accelerated the use of technology in times that already were marked by digitization.
According to a 2018 survey by the technology company Asurion, Americans check their mobile phones 80 times a day on average. Some users checked their phones up to 300 times.
While smart devices certainly have their pros, notifications and alerts don’t only inform but also distract. Even without checking your actual message, merely hearing the sound or feeling the vibration provides enough distraction to interfere with your day.
Although the human brain naturally discriminates between essential information and distractions, your phone and other digital tools can make it increasingly difficult to focus on tasks.
Variables of daily life, including social media notifications, news alerts and messages, draw your attention to the phone and challenge your concentration. Once you’ve engaged with the device, it is easy to let your attention drift to other activities such as answering emails or checking social media.
Icons, bright colors and catchy tunes heighten the attraction of these apps and enhance their ability to draw focus away from other tasks.
While new trends are hard to turn off completely, it is crucial not to get overwhelmed by a today’s tsunami of digital distractions.
“Social media can make the loudest noise,” said Abeni Celeste Scott, co-owner of Positive Living in Killeen. “Re- place digital time with other soothing activities other than social media by shutting the noise off. It all boils down to emotional management.”
Scheduling a dedicated digital time can help to minimize distractions and use smart devices more wisely.
“This includes social media time and phone time in general,” she said. “Make phone time 30 minutes or an hour at certain times throughout the day, perhaps once or twice per day.”
Routines throughout the day can help you to structure your day, find balance and stay focused.
Scott suggested developing a morning routine including time for devotion, exercise, breakfast and writing daily goals in a diary or journal.
Quiet time throughout the day, such as meditation, a nap or reading, can help to regain strength and focus.
Limiting and scheduling social media distractions also leaves more time for fun things to do.
“Do something you enjoy doing,” she said. “Family time, hobby, side hustle, volunteering.”
For the evening, Scott recommended starting a gratitude journal to count your blessings.
“Write down three things you’re grateful for before going to bed,” she said.
Scott also was worried about the kind of risks that lie within social media.
“Some people use social media as their official news resource instead of local news for current events and information,” she said. “We depend on our friends’ newsfeed on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.”
According to a report from the Pew Research Center, 55% of U.S. adults get their news from social media either “often” or “sometimes.” This trend leaves social media companies with a significant influence on the news mix people see each day.
Sixty-two percent of people felt this was a problem, saying that social media companies have too much control.
“If the person doesn’t bother clicking the link to read the article for themselves, they depend on the caption or the article’s title to influence their feelings about the article, leaving them more absent from the facts,” Scott said. “The result, people not receiving the actual facts and/or the official report and not forming their own, but the person’s opinion of the issue.”
Scott also mentioned emotional factors that can interfere with our focus and concentration, often triggering more serious mental health conditions such as anger, anxiety, depression and sadness.
“Individuals are now carrying their own and all of their social media friend’s emotions,” she said.