A 37-year-old Kempner man faces a felony charge after his indictment by a Bell County grand jury.
Kempner man indicted for attacking woman
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The final chapter? The Book Cellar plans to close after 40 years in business — if sales slump continues
- Barrels of drinking water for migrants walking through Texas have disappeared
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- In the shadow of the silos: Plan recommends upgrades to Las Cruces neighborhood
- Affidavit: Intoxicated woman speeding at estimated 83 mph before West Temple collision
- Police dog finds Michigan woman barely alive in cornfield 2 days after car crash
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- Temple felon indicted for threatening people with gun at hotel
- 3,000-acre development planned near Rockdale
- Morgan's Point Resort administrator in negotiations for Kerrville city manager job