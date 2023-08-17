Vincent DeWayne Hardaway

Vincent DeWayne Hardaway, 38, of Kemper, was indicted Aug. 9 for a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member – impede breathing. He was freed from the Bell County Jail on May 7 after posting a $25,000 bond.

A 37-year-old Kempner man faces a felony charge after his indictment by a Bell County grand jury.

