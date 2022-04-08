Temple firefighters quickly extinguished a residential fire Friday evening.
Heavy smoke and flames were showing when firefighters arrived five minutes after the blaze at 1706 S. Ninth Street was reported at 6:47 p.m.
The front of the home was left charred after firefighters extinguished the blaze. The fire was under control by 7:11 p.m., Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Soto said.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units and 23 personnel. Temple Police Department officers and Temple EMS also responded to the incident.
The blaze of one of several that the department handled Friday.
Soto said three grass fires were reported earlier in the day on Lower Troy Road, North Main Street and the Hilliard/Old Waco Road area.