Gabriel Angel Espino Jr.

Gabriel Angel Espino Jr., 31, remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of indecency with a child, both third-degree felonies. He also faces three misdemeanor charges for failure to appear in court, failure to yield at a stop and expired registration. His bonds total $200,000, records show.

A Bell County man faces three felony charges for alleged sexual contact and assault of several children.

