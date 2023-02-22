A Bell County man faces three felony charges for alleged sexual contact and assault of several children.
Gabriel Angel Espino Jr., 31, remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of indecency with a child, both third-degree felonies. He also faces three misdemeanor charges for failure to appear in court, failure to yield at a stop and expired registration. His bonds total $200,000, records show.
A Bell County grand jury indicted Espino on the three felony charges Feb. 8.
On Sept. 21, 2021, Belton Police Department officers were notified of multiple acts of sexual abuse involving multiple juveniles, according to an arrest affidavit.
The mother of two children — ages 4 and 6 — told officers that Espino was physically abusive to her and sexually abused the children.
On one occasion in 2020, the mother found Espino had exposed himself while the children were nearby and asleep.
The mother also told police that on April 22, 2021, she learned the 4-year-old woke up without underpants while Espino was in the house. That child’s sleeping arrangements were altered after that incident, the affidavit said.
An older girl told a forensic investigator that Espino “was doing bad things to her” and the other children since she was 8 or 9 years old, the affidavit said.
The girl told the investigator that she witnessed Espino have sexual contact with one child.
On another occasion, the girl said she woke up once to find that Espino sexually assaulted her.
Espino denied the allegations in an interview with investigators.
“Espino was later interviewed after waiving his rights,” Belton Police Officer Alton Bennett said in the arrest affidavit. “Espino denied all allegations that stated that his ex is just trying to ruin his name. Espino consented to allow officers to download his phone stating that he had text messages with (the mother) where she would make allegations if he didn’t sign over his rights. He believes (the mother) brainwashed or coached (one victim) because they had spent a lot of time alone together.”
Bennett said a review of Espino’s phone “shows several text messages where (the mother) states that she does not trust Espino around the (children) after he did what he did and that she should press charges.”
Espino admitted to domestic violence history, Bennett said in the affidavit.