There were tense moments at a West Temple Walmart when a Temple police officer arrested a theft suspect at gunpoint at a store entrance.
The Friday night incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Customers walking up to the building’s west entrance saw a Temple officer pointing his department-issued weapon at the suspect lying on the floor. The officer ordered the suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony Mildazis, 38, of Cameron, to remove his hands from his pockets to avoid getting shot.
“Get your hands out of your pockets,” the officer commanded Mildazis.
The officer held his weapon on Mildazis for several minutes as some customers watched from inside and outside the store. Another officer arrived a few minutes later and aided in the arrest by handcuffing the suspect before other officers were onsite.
Callers told police that the suspect was wearing a mask in the store and stealing small electronic items, Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations manager, said.
Mildazis was banned from entering all Walmart and Sam’s Club properties following other thefts that occurred in 2017 and 2021, Mackowiak said.
The officer located Mildazis shortly after he arrived.
“As the officer attempted to detain Mildazis, Mildazis pulled away and proceeded to go back into the store,” Mackowiak said. “The officer could smell alcohol radiating from Mildazis. As the officer gave him verbal commands to get on the ground, Mildazis began lifting up his shirt, and in the waistband, the officer saw two black objects. One appeared to be a firearm.”
“As Mildazis lifted up his shirt, he reached for the black object,” Mackowiak said. “The officer commanded him to stop and drew his duty-issued weapon. Mildazis stopped reaching and placed his shirt back down.”
Mildazis, then on the floor, complied with the officer’s verbal commands.
Officers whisked the suspect into a side room at the store, where he was seen sitting handcuffed in a chair before he was taken to the Bell County Jail without incident.
Mildazis is charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 and criminal trespass, both Class B misdemeanors. His bonds total $3,000.
The suspect’s arrest comes two weeks after was sentenced to 40 days in the county jail for a separate theft of property charge between $100 and $750. Mildazis was credited with 26 days in jail so he was released after 14 days, according to court records.
Mackowiak said Temple officers are allowed to draw their guns for safety reasons.
“In such instances, officers may pull their duty weapon when they perceive a serious threat to their safety, as did the officer in this situation,” she said.