A new statewide campaign aims to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans.
The Texas Veterans Land Board announced the initiative to share love with nearly 1,000 veterans who live in state-operated nursing homes. The board’s goal is to show veterans that they are not forgotten during the coronavirus crisis.
The William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple is among the facilities where people can send cards.
“The (land board) team is committed to keeping our veterans’ safety at the forefront of our minds during this pandemic, but doing so certainly does not mean we can’t share our love for them this Valentine’s Day,” Texas Veteran Land Board Chairman George P. Bush said in a news release. “Our goal is to ensure every veteran residing in our facilities receives some love from their nearby communities and we are eager to see the response from this effort. I challenge every community across Texas to shower our veterans with love this Valentine’s Day and help us exceed our goal of 1,000 cards.”
Anyone interested in sending a card to a veteran can mail it to a home of their choosing. The Veterans Land Board asks that mailed cards be postmarked no later than Feb. 10 and include “Valentines for Vets” on the mailing address.
Here are the addresses of state-run veterans homes:
William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Hom, 1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane, Temple, TX 76504
Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home, 1020 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124
Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home, 1809 North U.S. Highway 87, Big Spring, TX 79720
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, 1300 Seven Oaks Road, Bonham, TX 75418
Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home, 9650 Kenworthy Street, El Paso, TX 79924
Frank M. Tejada Texas State Veterans Home, 200 Veterans Drive, Floresville, TX 78114
Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home, 14041 Cottingham Road, Houston, TX 77048
Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home, 301 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, TX 78503
Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, TX 75708