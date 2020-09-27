BELTON — Generally well-mannered dogs filled the livestock building of the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday for the Centex Kennel Club Show.
Shirley McFadden, show chairman, said there were 143 breeds in the conformation show, with more than 900 dogs showing each day. Most of the dog owners came from Texas and the surrounding states, she said, hoping to earn points toward an American Kennel Club championship.
This was the CKC’s 54th anniversary show, which has been held in different locations around the state, she said. For the last three years it has been in Belton, and will be here again next year.
On each day of the show, a dog competes one time, she said. The winner of best of breed advances to one of seven groups. The winner of each group advances to the best of show competition. One dog is named best of show for that day, she said.
Guidelines were in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19, she said. Everyone was required to wear a mask. The layout of the show rings and the grooming areas was designed to promote social distancing, she said. The show usually draws spectators, but was closed to the public this year.
Kathy Sutton of Houston sat with a group of friends from other cities who all own Belgian sheep dogs.
“We meet at dog shows, have a good time, show the dogs and go eat,” she said.
Sutton also had Wang Chung, a Tibetan spaniel, which showed both days.
“Saturday we were best of breed and today we were nothing,” she said. “That’s dog shows — sometimes you get chicken and sometimes you get feathers.”
She’s been showing dogs since 1974, she said, and had several other dogs in the show. She does it for “bragging rights,” she said.
“It’s an evaluation of breeding stock,” she said. “They’re judging against the breed standard.”
Showing dogs is a good sport for young people, if they love dogs, she said.
“You’ve got to learn to follow rules,” she said. “They have special events for kids 8-18, to see who’s the best at handling. They didn’t have that this weekend.”
Cynthia Ryder of Houston said her Belgian sheep dog, Summit, won best of breed on both days and is an AKC grand champion. Summit’s daughter, Vista, won reserve winner in the Sunday show, “which is the second-best girl.”
“It’s a hobby for all of us,” she said of showing dogs. “It’s just a fun getaway with friends and to enjoy the dogs and to better the breed.”
Toni King of Austin showed several Afghan hounds. On Saturday one of her females won a 5-point major, she said, and on Sunday that dog’s sister did the same. In a big show like this one, she said, majors can be hard to come by.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 18 years old,” she said. “I have always been an animal lover. I fell in love with the Afghans because they’re more like cats. They’re not real needy as far as wanting attention. They’re very independent-minded, and they don’t smell like a dog.”
She advised aspiring dog show contestants to come to as many shows as possible.
“Talk to as many breeders and owners of whatever dog breed you might be interested in, so you can learn from them,” she said.