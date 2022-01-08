Austin author Cam O’Keefe will review her new book, “To Live Again: Arelia’s Story,” at the Books for Lunch meeting Wednesday.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor boardroom of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
O’Keefe’s historical fiction book tells the story of a 12-year-old girl who is all alone since her parents fell victim to the plague, according to a news release. The girl wanders around the countryside armed only with her father’s amulet and Psalter looking for the place she belongs. During her search, she encounters good and bad people, and an angel. Her faith directs her to her father’s homeland.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the event if they wish. Mask wearing is recommended and social distancing will be practiced.
Books for Lunch is sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library.
For more information, call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.