Sunday school teachers tell stories about Paul, Silas, Timothy and the 12 apostles.
The New Testament also includes mentions of first-century women who were key partners to those early Christian evangelists — Mary, Mary Magdalene, Lydia, Damaris, Phoebe, Priscilla and Junia. Their details are scant, but their lessons are powerful.
So, it’s no surprise that a woman, Willie Martha Baker Christian (1882-1973), can be considered “a founding matriarch” of the Western Hills Church of Christ by opening her home to worshippers.
Dr. Matthew Stephen, a pediatric endocrinologist at Baylor Scott & White Health, has completed a new history of the congregation, weaving together its early roots as part of an early 1800s religious movement called “the restoration movement.”
A member of Western Hills, Stephen said he began his self-published history because he had “great interest in the health of the local church.”
The catalyst was the early outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bell County. He wanted to learn more about how his congregation responded to the 1918-19 influenza pandemic to help understand how to pilot through the present crisis.
“Unfortunately, little is written,” he added.
So, he began researching and writing to help future generations understand their faith heritage. “This project was inspired by a desire to better understand our local church’s history to help us be better stewards of its future,” he said.
Stephen’s research led him to discover Willie Martha, a faithful woman and wife of a Temple funeral director.
For several weeks in the summer of 1909, the faithful gathered in private homes, including Willie Martha’s, for weekly services and communion, led mostly by Emmett Halcomb McElroy (1871-1958), a traveling evangelist who established congregations in Bell, Robertson, Coleman, Runnells, Concho, Taylor and Menard counties.
Their faith was rooted in an early 19th-century restoration movement, seeking to restore first-century Christianity and using the Bible as the sole religious authority. From this effort, two movements evolved: the “Christians” of Barton W. Stone of Kentucky and the “Reformers” or “Reforming Baptists” led by Alexander Campbell of Pennsylvania; the two merged in 1832.
Converts spread throughout the early 1800s frontier settlements, with the first in the Republic of Texas probably by the 1830s and 1840s. The first documented Texas congregation began in 1836, when Mexico authorized Roman Catholicism as its official religion.
The Temple Times in the 1880s reported several endeavors, spurred by protracted gospel meetings conducted by traveling preachers.
Church of Christ newspaper, the Gospel Advocate, reported that a congregation had formed after a traveling evangelist conducted an 1883 gospel meeting in Temple, just two years after its founding. So appreciative of his ministry in Temple, the women of the small congregation presented him with a suit of handmade clothing.
Sharing this heritage are the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the Churches of Christ.
Thus, early news accounts of congregations seem to use the words “Christian” and “Church of Christ” interchangeably. Temple’s First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) establishes its beginning in 1888-89.
Eventually these restoration movement churches split over instrumental music in worship services and other issues. Still, they both shared a common heritage coupled with a high regard for scripture study, weekly communion and worship.
Stephen’s research reveals that, by 1911, the fledgling congregation had 20 members meeting in downtown Temple fraternal halls and the Carnegie Library.
Within two years, the church has grown sufficiently to appoint an elder and two associates to handle church business. Meanwhile, also in 1913, they completed purchase of the former Southside Baptist Church building (later renamed Memorial Baptist Church) at South Seventh Street and Avenue G.
Membership was small and donations meager, but the congregation managed to survive.
Its location offered advantages. Avenues G and H at the time were part of the main thoroughfares winding across downtown Temple, part of the Waco-Austin highway. Scott & White Hospital and Clinic were a block away; the Santa Fe Employees Hospital was less than a half mile away.
“As a result, the area surrounding the church was once a bustling and vibrant area, full of churches and businesses,” Stephen wrote.
Several additions offered more opportunities for classes and ministries. By 1949, the church had 341 members, supported children’s homes and other missions while providing reading rooms for nearby hospital patrons and staff.
As Temple boomed after World War II, so did the congregation. The tiny, overcrowded Avenue G church building showed its age. Also, by the early 1960s, Scott & White was planning to move from its original site. The church faced moving or dying.
“By early 1962, a decision had been reached to establish another congregation or build a new church facility,” Stephen said. Members voted unanimously to move — this time to the rapidly developing area west of downtown, where Interstate 35 was underway.
Building construction began quickly that year at 210 N. General Bruce Drive, with the formal dedication on June 30, 1963. With the new structure came a new name — Western Hills Church of Christ. It had capacity for nearly 1,000 worshippers and 28 classrooms as well as nurseries, offices, parlor and activity areas.
Stephen’s text provides biographies of ministers who served the congregation. Of those, James Algene LeFan (1923-2016), pulpit minister from 1950 to 1989, left a lasting legacy.
The congregation today continues its ministry of teaching, supporting families, operating food and clothing pantries and supporting overseas missions.
COVID-19 placed new urgencies and challenges for Western Hills. The pandemic also created learning opportunities.
“Several phases of response to the pandemic have been realized,” Stephen wrote.
“Initially, the interruption of human interactions with friends and families gave many a renewed urgency to heal and mend relationships.”