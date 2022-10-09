Church of Christ

Western Hills Church of Christ began as a small group of worshippers in this building, formerly the Southside Baptist Church. Members in 1913 completed the purchase at South Seventh Street and Avenue G, near Scott & White Hospital and the Santa Fe Employees Hospital.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

Sunday school teachers tell stories about Paul, Silas, Timothy and the 12 apostles.

