Marlin ISD's accreditation has been revoked due to "academically unacceptable" ratings from the state Academic Accountability Rating system, according to a news release from the school district.
The school's current status of "not accredited-revoked" means that the TEA no longer recognizes the district as a Texas public school.
The school district has been struggling with its ratings over the past several years. It received an "academically unacceptable" rating in 2011 and also received "improvement required" ratings from 2013 to 2019.
The district is taking steps to improve its ratings. This includes "implementing the use of literacy/reading core instructional strategies and implementing effective campus-wide discipline management plans. Additionally, teachers are following the state aligned curriculum and the instructional system with more proficiency and greater fidelity," according to the news release.
Anyone seeking additional information about the district's ongoing improvement efforts may contact Dr. Jean Bahney at 254-883-3585 or jbahney@marlinisd.org.