A Temple teenager faces three felony charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in which marijuana and stolen handguns were found in a vehicle.
Kemonte Adams, 17, is charged with three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, one a state jail felony and two third-degree felonies.
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 1 near East Avenue H and South Main Street.
A Temple officer on patrol saw a silver Ford Expedition go by and “recognized the driver from previous contact in his career,” she said.
The officer turned his patrol vehicle around and saw the other vehicle accelerate in speed. The officer stopped the vehicle, occupied by a 20-year-old driver, Adams and two 16-year-olds.
The smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle prompted officers to conduct a probable cause search, Arreguin said.
“During the search, officers observed marijuana shake in front of the console, several smoked down marijuana cigars in the ashtray, prop money, a bottle with a liquid substance and four handguns, one which was stolen our of Belton,” Arreguin said.
The officer later told Adams that he was wanted on three warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Adams was transported to the Bell County Jail and then was transferred to the Coryell County Jail a few days later.
He remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of bonds that totaled $200,000.
The other three occupants were released, Arreguin said.
Lottery tickets stolen
The owner of Chathams convenience store, 10820 S. State Highway 317, reported last week that Texas lottery tickets were stolen from his business.
He told Temple officers Feb. 2 that video from the store showed two known people scanning and taking the tickets.
The owner said the suspects stole about $29,615 worth of lottery tickets between Jan. 9 and Jan. 20. Officers are investigating, Arreguin said.
Handgun report
A woman told Temple Police Friday that a handgun was stolen from her home in the 200 block of East Avenue A after she allowed a person to stay overnight.
The woman told police she left her home at 10:14 a.m. Friday and returned about 30 minutes later to find her gun and the person who stayed with her both gone.
“After a review, it was determined there is no physical evidence, there are no witnesses, and no leads that would identify a suspect. This case is inactive,” Arreguin said.