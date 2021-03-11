Winds whipped up a grass fire in Temple late Thursday morning — spewing thick black smoke into the air visible across the city.
The fire, quickly attacked by Temple and Troy firefighters, was smothered and left a charred area in the 900 East Garfield Avenue, Temple officials said.
“It was knocked down pretty quick, but some units stuck around to make sure everything was out,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.
The wildfire potential was high Thursday across portions of Texas, including the Western Plains and Trans Pecos area, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
“We have seen an uptick in activity throughout the county, but we are expecting to see some rain this weekend, which will hopefully minimize the risk of fires in the area.” Matthew Schlaefer, regional fire coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said Thursday.
The fire danger increased through a combination of above-normal temperatures, high wind speeds and dry conditions, the Forest Service said. Areas with the greatest danger included Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Midland and Alpine.
March is usually a peak period for increased wildfire potential, Luke Kanclerz, a Forest Service fire analyst, said.
“An extended period of stronger wildfire weather and dry fuel beds will create an environment of high wildfire potential, including wildfires that may be difficult to control,” Kanclerz said.
Since Jan. 1, state and local firefighters have responded to 811 wildfires that burned a total of 20,001 acres, the Forest Service said. Seventy-nine wildfires that occurred over the past seven days have burned 1,654 acres across the state.
Any wildfire that ignites in dormant, cured grasses may spread rapidly due to the expected high wind speeds with gusts near 40-50 mph, the Forest Service said. Such wildfires may be more resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts.
As part of the elevated fire weather conditions, the Forest Service prepositioned additional fire resources across the areas of concern. Additionally, three Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams have been mobilized to assist.
In Temple, southerly wind gusts were at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Friday’s forecast calls a high of 79 with a low of 64. There is a chance of morning showers before skies become partly cloudy. More wind, with gusts up to 30 mph, is forecast. The possibility of rain increases Saturday night into Sunday, the Weather Service said.
Another Temple grass fire, described as “very small,” was reported after 5 p.m. Thursday evening off General Bruce Drive, Soto said.
Despite the heightened fire danger, Belton officials said no fires were reported Thursday.
But they remain on alert, Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said.
“The wind can quickly increase the intensity and spread of a fire,” Fontenot said. “We recommend that no control burns occur while a wind advisory is in effect.”
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.
WILDFIRE CONDITIONS
To learn more about preparing for wildfires, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/PrepareYourHomeforWildfire/.
For current conditions and wildfire outlook, view the Texas Fire Potential Outlook at: https://bit.ly/3kemhbG.