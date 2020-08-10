MOODY - A Fairfield man was killed at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday near Moody in a one-vehicle rollover.
James Pervis, 48, of Fairfield drove a Kenworth 18-wheeler that had cattle inside the trailer. Pervis didn't negotiate a curve on FM 107 near East Whitson Street. He lost control and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Pervis was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
The Moody Police Department responded to the scene, as well.
Moody Police indicated on its Facebook that a second vehicle, a white truck, drove around the emergency vehicles and "slammed into the side of the cattle trailer."
Some of the cattle died and others were injured.
"Slowing down allows more time to react and to properly adjust your speed for the road conditions or changes in traffic pattern," Howard said.
Moody Police Department told drivers to slow down when they can't see over hills.