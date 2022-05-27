Temple High School seniors Teresa Do and Kaylei Williams will graduate at the top of their class Saturday.
Do earned valedictorian honors with a 5.6 graduating grade-point average. Her accomplishments include qualifying for the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 Choir, qualifying for the UIL State Choral Solo and Ensemble twice, earning a superior rating at the Visual Arts Scholastic Event twice, serving as vice president of Interact Club and serving as vice president of Mu Alpha Theta.
“Although I’d like to believe that everything in life is determined by hard work and dedication, as many sleepless nights support, I’ve come to believe that luck also plays a part,” she told the Telegram. “I was very lucky to have the support that I do, and ultimately very lucky to be a part of the THS class of 2022.”
Both Do and Williams will continue their studies at the University of Texas this fall.
Do will pursue a degree in journalism, while Williams, who has aspirations to become a lawyer, will pursue a degree in government.
“I’ve come to learn that validation is a key contribution to one’s identity,” Williams, who earned salutatorian honors with a 5.495 graduating GPA, said. “However, the value of internal validation trumps the dependency on external acceptance. Once one achieves a secure sense of self, they can go about appreciating validation from others rather than needing it.”
During her time at Temple High School, Williams — an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate — served as the senior class president and the Interact Club president, and was an active participant with Teen Court, National Honor Society and Orchestra.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has enjoyed watching the pair grow as students over the years, and noted how they exemplify what he likes to call the “coffee bean phenomenon.”
“If you boil an egg, carrot and coffee bean in water it parallels the different responses people demonstrate under pressure,” he said. “The egg hardens, the carrot softens, but the coffee bean changes the environment around it by changing the color of the water. Teresa and Kaylei both have the ability to change the world around them, no matter the circumstances or pressure they face. This is what I’ve seen from both of these students and why they are well-suited to be our val and sal.”