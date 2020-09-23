An Austin man visiting Temple was saved Sunday morning when a passerby pulled him from his burning car.
Trevon Kindle doesn’t remember his car crash or his rescue early Sunday morning, he said Wednesday in a phone call with the Telegram.
Although he’s on the mend, Kindle still faces two more surgeries to repair injuries from his single-vehicle crash. He has two broken ribs, a broken nose, a shattered ankle and broken femur.
But he wasn’t burned, his fiancé, Ebony Fleming, said. Surgeons are waiting for the swelling in his ankle to go down so they can perform surgery. They will also operate on his nose at the same time.
The fire wasn’t inside the car yet when Kindle was pulled from it by a woman, Fleming said.
Kindle said he is still in a lot of pain but he is doing better.
“He doesn’t really recall all that happened,” Fleming said. “The lady said he was awake when she got to the car and pulled him out.”
Fleming is Kindle’s emergency contact, and she and Kindle are both from Austin. They were visiting Kindle’s mother.
Temple Police officers called her at about 4:10 a.m. The officer told her what happened and that Kindle was on his way to the hospital.
“When I got there, they were already doing surgery. We didn’t get to see him until 3:30 p.m. that afternoon,” she said. “We were very worried.”
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the officer’s call notes said the crash happened at about 3:56 a.m. near South 25th Street and Avenue F. The caller said she pulled a man from the vehicle, and the man had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Although they haven’t talked in person to the woman who saved Kindle’s life, they have talked to her on the phone, Fleming said.
The Telegram reached out to the woman, but she didn’t respond by press time.
Since hospital policy during COVID-19 is that only one person can be in the patient’s room per day, Fleming and Kindle’s mother are taking turns every other day, Fleming said.
“I feel like it was a real eye-opener,” Kindle said. “I love everybody, and I’m thankful God gave me another chance.”