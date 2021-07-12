BELTON — Transportation crews will close the two inside southbound mainlanes at 7 tonight as overnight bridge joint work begins this week.
The closure will be from Central Avenue to Loop 121 and will continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Other closures are planned Tuesday night through Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, crews will close two outside southbound lanes between Central Avenue and Loop 121. Exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14, and Loop 121 will be closed.
Traffic will be able to use the Central Avenue exit.
The highway on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues will also be closed, Smith said.
The work will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The same closure configuration will occur at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and Thursday night, with lanes reopening the following days at 6 a.m.
Smith said the work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of the roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.