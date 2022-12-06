A 38-year-old Rockdale man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
featured
Rockdale man receives 45-year sentence for child sexual assault
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple woman accused of stealing money during break-ins at mother’s restaurant
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Temple woman arrested on evading police warrant after disturbance
- Dinosaur days: Jurassic Empire exhibit on display until Dec. 4
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- UPDATE: Spokesman: Belton woman’s death showed signs of ‘foul play’
- Belton man charged with indecency with a child
- Police: Mother left child in a ditch along Coryell road
- Killeen man accused of assaulting Belton officers
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed a third time