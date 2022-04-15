The Healing Garden at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center served as a staging ground to raise awareness against local child abuse on Friday.
The lawn around the hospital was adorned with blue pinwheels to symbolize the 778 patients encountered by the child abuse protection team in 2021.
During the event, Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia spoke about the importance of stopping child abuse.
“April is child abuse awareness month,” he said. “McLane, working with several partners in the community, takes care of these kids in Bell County, Coryell County, and the surrounding counties. This is a very important part of our mission to draw attention to educate the community about it.”
Bell County First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell spoke about the importance of the community coming together to stop child abuse.
“I look out in this crowd, and I see allies,” she said. “I see allies in the fight against child abuse. I see people that are here for awareness and prevention, but like myself, most of you are here for justice for these children. Every child that has been silenced by an abuser, we are here to be that child’s voice.”
Lucia said the hospital deals with the complete range of child abuse cases in the community.
“There’s physical abuse, and there’s sexual abuse,” he said. “There are a lot of sad stories out there. Bell County is one of the highest counties in Texas when it comes to abuse.”
He added his team of devoted individuals worked diligently to care for those children dealing with abuse.
“We have so many dedicated folks that are so good at working through these physical situations and taken such good care of these kids when maybe someone in their life wasn’t taking good care of them,” he said.
Newell echoed Lucia’s sentiment about having a team to help deal with child abuse in the area.
“We all work together doing very tough work,” she said. “What we see are horrible instances of physical and sexual abuse, and we don’t look away. We look directly at the problem, and we are here to fight it.”
Raising awareness about what happens in the community is a critical step, Lucia said, adding that the topic needs to be brought out of the shadows.
“Oftentimes in our lives, we don’t want to deal with the hard topics,” he said. “They make us feel bad, they make us feel icky, but this is a real thing that we see every day in our community. This is not just a one-day-a-year thing. This signifies the need to continue to be vigilant in this topic, and we need the community’s help on that.”
Newell asked that the public join together to raise child abuse awareness even when it’s an uncomfortable topic to bring up.
“We need to raise an army of allies in the community,” she said. “For every person that we come in contact with that, we’re willing to have these conversations with. We build that army. We’re building an army of people that are willing to stand up against child abuse. Go out there and talk about it so that we can have a better future for our children.”